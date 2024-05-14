Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,135,000 after buying an additional 364,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after buying an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

