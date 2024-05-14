AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

4/23/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2024 – AMN Healthcare Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:AMN traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

