AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.52. 671,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,554. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.