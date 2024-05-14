Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

