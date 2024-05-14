Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.56% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $45,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 237,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 175,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.