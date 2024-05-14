AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. AmpliTech Group comprises approximately 0.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.97% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 6,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

