Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AMPL opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

