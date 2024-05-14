Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.96. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

