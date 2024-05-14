Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 707,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.