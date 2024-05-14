Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

