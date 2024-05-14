Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,614.86

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,614.86 ($57.96).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.01) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,822.68). 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 5,205 ($65.37) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,290.50 ($66.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,723.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,674.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,185.27%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

