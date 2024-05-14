Analyzing NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and NSTS Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $422.36 million 3.91 $36.09 million $0.16 98.38 NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.79 -$3.96 million ($0.80) -12.04

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Columbia Financial and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 3.70% 3.07% 0.30% NSTS Bancorp -60.15% -5.00% -1.54%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

