Analyzing Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98% Vinci Partners Investments 50.51% 17.86% 12.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BKF Capital Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.71 $2.24 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.48 $44.19 million $0.81 13.53

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats BKF Capital Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

