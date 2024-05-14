Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) PT Raised to $10.50

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $295.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.