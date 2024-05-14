Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,560 ($32.15).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 66.50 ($0.84) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,707 ($34.00). 3,728,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,017.85. The firm has a market cap of £36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,038.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33).

In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

