Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 553,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,009 shares of company stock worth $182,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 35,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

