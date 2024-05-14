Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 38.1% in April

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

