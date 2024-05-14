Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 239.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on APRE
Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aprea Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.