Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 239.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,323. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

