Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 140,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,229. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.87. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

