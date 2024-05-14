Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 1,117,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Read More
