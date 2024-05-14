Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 1,117,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AQST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.