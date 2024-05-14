Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.27 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.