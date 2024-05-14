Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AQST has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

