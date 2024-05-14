Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.89. 3,762,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,598,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

