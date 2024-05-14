ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Director Hugh Hegeler Connett Acquires 1,500 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95.
ARC Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
TSE:ARX traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.14. 752,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,828. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$16.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
