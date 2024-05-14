ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Director Hugh Hegeler Connett Acquires 1,500 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.14. 752,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,828. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$16.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.85.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

