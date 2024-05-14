ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.