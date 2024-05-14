Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

