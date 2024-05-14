Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $4.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,582,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 461,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.