argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $448.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $451.00 to $448.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $524.68.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $359.48 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in argenx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in argenx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

