Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBKL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 6,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.1875 dividend. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 108.56%. This is a positive change from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

