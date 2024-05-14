Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Raises Dividend to $3.74 Per Share

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.7363 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03.

Arkema Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARKAY opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

