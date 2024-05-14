Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $395.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

