Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

