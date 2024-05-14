Arweave (AR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $118.19 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $118.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $38.93 or 0.00062833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,951.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.32 or 0.00705907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00098064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

