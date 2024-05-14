ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 85.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 88,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

