Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Director Malik Mohammed Easah Buys 110,000 Shares

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE – Get Free Report) Director Malik Mohammed Easah bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$116,611.00.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Asante Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.18.
About Asante Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.