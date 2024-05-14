Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $98.69. 173,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,630. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ashland by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ashland by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.