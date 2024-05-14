ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 987,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $150,318,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $917.24. The company had a trading volume of 745,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,550. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $361.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $947.30 and its 200 day moving average is $828.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.