Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $207.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

