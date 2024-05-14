Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of AZPN stock opened at $207.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
