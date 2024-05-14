Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astrotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The company has a market cap of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.20. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 515.23%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

