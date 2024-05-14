ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 6.6 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.