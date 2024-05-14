ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.92.

ATCO Stock Performance

About ATCO

ACO.X traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$40.52. 58,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,150. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.62. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

