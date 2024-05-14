ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ECRTF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
