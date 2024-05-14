ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ECRTF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

ATEX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.