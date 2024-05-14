Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

