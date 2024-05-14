Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.24. 588,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,454. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

