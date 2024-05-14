Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. 493,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

