Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

