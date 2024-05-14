AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 14,354,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,900,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

