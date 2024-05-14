Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Downgraded to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Augmedix stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 308.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,527. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Augmedix by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading

