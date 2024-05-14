Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.93. 293,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 600,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Several research firms have issued reports on AUNA. HSBC initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
