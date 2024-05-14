Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.93. 293,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 600,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUNA. HSBC initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Auna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

