Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Autosports Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.95.
